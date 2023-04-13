Kimberly Koller-Jones believes that national recognition will open some doors.
She’s hoping it opens some eyes as well.
Koller-Jones is the executive director of the Hoyt Center for the Arts, and its programming subsidiary, Arts & Education at The Hoyt. The East Leasure Avenue facility is one of just 15 museums across the country recently named as a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
Among other things, Koller-Jones said, the honor is “certainly going to give us some added credentials to go after some larger initiatives.”
And yet, perhaps just as importantly, she’d like to see it stir up greater local interest in what the Hoyt has to offer.
“Probably 50 percent of our visitation is from out of the county,” Koller-Jones said. “People don’t realize what they have in their own backyard. We are making inroads into getting more visibility locally, and that’s in part to the outreach we do.
“So we are hoping to use this as an opportunity to build local engagement and awareness of everything we have to offer.”
In her 27 years at the helm of The Hoyt, Koller-Jones has labored to improve the staff and facilities, as well as exhibits and community programs.
But there was one other battle as well.
“For a very long time — certainly when I was hired — the Hoyt had a reputation of being a country club for the rich; just very exclusive,” she said. “It’s taken decades to dispel that assumption.
“We have so many programs and so many different activities for all ages, all walks of life, and people just don’t know about it. That’s a continuous battle, getting the word out in the right way to the right audiences.”
Melissa Maiella, marketing director at The Hoyt, is on the front lines of that battle.
“We still hear people say, ‘I’ve never been here before; what do you guys do?’” she said. “Hopefully, (the national recognition) will get people talking and recognizing that we’re here and what all we do.”
Singer Joni Mitchell once observed in her song “Big Yellow Taxi” that “you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.” However, Koller-Jones noted, sometimes appreciation blossoms when what you’ve got is lauded by someone else.
“Not only do you not know what’s in your backyard,” she said, “you don’t always value what’s in your backyard, either, until somebody else looks at it.
“It’s like having grandma’s china. You don’t think too much about it until someone offers a lot of money for it, and all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Wow!’”
