Arts & Education at the Hoyt is looking to borrow pieces of local World War II memorabilia for an upcoming exhibit in January.
Executive Director Kimberly Koller-Jones said the exhibit primarily will feature artwork from the American Regionalist painter Thomas Hart Benton, who captured the war and his service in the U.S. Navy through his paintings.
The exhibit also will feature local artifacts and memorabilia from county and area soldiers from the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum and the Senator John Heinz History Center, both in Pittsburgh, and the Lawrence County Historical Society.
Therefore, Koller-Jones said the Hoyt is asking local residents if they would be willing to lend pieces of their World War II history from any branch or group for another part of the exhibit.
This could include photographs, uniforms, medals, order slips, logbooks, souvenirs and more.
Koller-Jones said she wants the theme of the exhibit to be telling the story of the war through the soldiers’ eyes, especially those from Lawrence County.
To reach out about loaning local memorabilia, Koller-Jones can be reached at (724) 652-2882, extension 111, or director@hoytartcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.