Hoyt reopening its doors Wednesday

Arts & Education at the Hoyt will resume ‘in-person’ hours Wednesday.
The reopening comes in time to allow a glimpse of the Annual Hoyt Regional and to register for summer workshops and the popular Children’s Summer Art Camp.
Despite closing its doors on March 16, the arts center has been anything but idle. Within a week, virtual tours, creative challenges, and free online lessons began flooding the Hoyt’s Facebook pages with new things to see, learn and do for all ages. More than 945 bags of art supplies were distributed from the front porch for area children, and prizes were delivered to folks who shared what they made.
“We simply found other ways to expand and enrich the life of the community through participation in the arts,” Hoyt’s executive director, Kimberly Koller-Jones said. “I expect much of it (digital programming) will stick long after the pandemic is gone.”
Like many other public facilities, the Hoyt’s reopening does come with an abundance of caution.
Masks are required and temperatures will be checked at the door. Class sizes have been reduced to allow for social distancing, and advance registration for all scheduled activities will be required. Unfortunately, this means walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
Frequently touched art supplies, such as pencils, markers, brushes and glue, will be pre-bagged and labeled for individual use, and the general cleaning of public spaces and shared equipment intensified before and after high traffic use with disinfectants.
“This will also mean staggered entry and exit times for Summer Art Camp,” Koller-Jones said, “the suspension of rentals and the cancelation of art openings and other events where attendance typically exceeds 50 people.”
The Hoyt’s Summer Art Camps, designed to stimulate creative expression in ages 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 through projects and activities that change each week, are scheduled for July 7-31, according to the Hoyt website.
However, plans for the free annual Children’s Summer Arts Festival have been canceled.
Visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars for the Sept. 26 “Hill Stomp,” a new country music concert and barbeque the Hoyt is still hoping to host on the lawn.
