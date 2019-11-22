Area residents are invited to get into the holiday spirit at the Arts and Education at the Hoyt Annual Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The halls of the 1917 Hoyt West Period house on East Leasure Avenue are decked with lighted garlands and several Christmas trees and open to free tours through the day. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos in front of the grand fireplace from noon to 2 p.m. Children can enjoy holiday stories at noon, 1 and 2 p.m.
Kevin Danielson will add to the mood with piano offerings and visitors can enjoy cookies with Santa.
Hoyt instructors will demonstrate stained glass, oil painting, and pewter casting, and draw free caricatures throughout the day. Children and adults alike can create their own holiday cards and decorations to give as gifts or brighten their own tree.
As usual, unique gifts created by local artists are available at the gift shop. They include fused glassware by Baker-Hart, alpaca-wear by Stramba Farms, oils by Nancy Hawkins, pottery by Mud Monkey and a large selection of jewelry, prints, soaps, candles and more by numerous other artists! Members receive a 10 percent discount.
The decorated house will remain open for tours through Dec. 31. The Hoyt is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The countdown to Christmas will continue at the Hoyt with a concert by pianist Bryan Pezzone on Dec. 5 and a series of holiday themed workshops in stained glass, pewter casting,oil painting and a paint-a-long cookie plate through the holiday season.
For more information visit www.hoytartcenter.org or call (724) 652-2882.
Arts & Education at the Hoyt is a subsidiary of the Hoyt Center for the Arts, a regional arts center and museum located within the North Hill Historic District. Its mission to expand and enrich the life of our community through participation in the arts.
