Kimberly Koller-Jones said inclusion is the philosophy of the Hoyt Art Center and that’s the message the facility is conveying with its new street mural.
The 85.5-by-5.5-foot mural with the word “Welcome” was painted on the Hoyt’s bus pull-off lane by its main entrance at 124 E. Leasure Ave.
Koller-Jones, executive director of the Hoyt, said the project was financed by the Hoyt itself and from a grant from Erie Arts & Culture.
This led the Hoyt to reach out and task Erie artist Antonio Howard with the project, along with input from the community.
“We went back and forth with the design and shared different concepts and feelings about different things,” Howard said.
The design comprises different arms joining together to represent a “Hoyt hug,” symbolizing the different races and genders in the community, noting that everybody is welcome at the Hoyt.
Howard said it was very inspirational to collaborate and work on painting the mural with members of the community, noting some volunteers went from being reluctant to help at first to wanting to get involved in the process.
“They started coming up with ideas of what should be in the mural and took time to contribute designs. It was beautiful,” Howard said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the mural will take place at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Howard said he has first-hand experience with the impact art can have on a person.
He had spent 26-and-a-half years in prison, starting at age 15. While in prison, he gradually taught himself art and literature and composed and sold his artwork in prison.
“I don’t think I got into art, art got into me. It discovered me while I was in prison,” Howard said. “It was the first time in my life I was able to make money beyond the 19 cents per hour that I was getting paid in prison.”
Added Howard: “I could actually take care of myself. It was the reason correctional officers started calling me Antonio or the artist, as opposed to some other name like my number or the inmate. It was restorative for me.”
Since his release from prison, Howard has worked on close to 13 murals, with most in Erie and one in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Howard said his perspective on art has changed since his release, stating his artwork went from being a personal and private affair to opening up his work to the community for examination and possible critique.
He said he loves it when a community comes together over art and encourages anyone to become invested in art, stating it can be a source of great healing and passion, noting the journey has been therapeutic to him.
“It’s therapeutic, restorative, and I think it’s a much-needed aspect of life that we must not shy away from. Learn to appreciate,” Howard said.
