More colorful crosswalks could soon be coming to downtown New Castle.
Arts & Education at the Hoyt Executive Director Kimberly Koller-Jones presented city council Tuesday a proposed asphalt art grant project during its caucus meeting.
This project would be a partnership between the Hoyt, the city and the Citywide Development Corporation.
Koller-Jones said she would like to apply to receive one of 20 $25,000 grants being awarded across the country by the firm Street Plans, which would be for six crosswalks.
“This has the potential to be a tourist attraction,” Koller-Jones said.
The six proposed locations include:
•Mercer Street near the Central Building
•South Mercer Street near the The Henry Banquet Center
•Mercer Street at the Grove Street Bridge
•Mill Street at the Grove Street Bridge
•North Street near the New Castle Police Department
•North Street near the New Castle Public Library
Koller-Jones said the Hoyt would maintain the crosswalks and fund their painting through its KickstART program with students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
She said after the positive reception of KickstART’s first crosswalk, at the intersection of Highland and East Lincoln avenues near the Scottish Rite Cathedral, the Hoyt wants to expand and add more to tie into the ongoing downtown revitalization efforts and the Riverwalk Trail.
“We do have a maintenance plan for the murals,” Koller-Jones said.
Koller-Jones said the crosswalks can’t be placed on roads in poor condition or set to be repaved in the near future, nor are they allowed on state roads, eliminating Washington Street, Jefferson Street and Croton Avenue.
She said the murals would each be a different theme and would be maintained by the KickstART students for five years initially.
She said if the grant is received in the fall, they would have an open competition for artists up to 250 miles from the city, with the winners to be chosen by a committee. The crosswalks would be painted in 2024.
Koller-Jones said, should these crosswalks be painted, like to continue expanding with new crosswalks at other locations in the city.
“I think this is a wonderful idea,” said Deputy Mayor Maryanne Gavrile.
Gavrile said she would like to see crosswalks painted near New Castle Junior-Senior High School.
Council will vote to apply for the grant application Thursday, as well as for a $2,000 PA250 grant application to paint a crosswalk near the Riverplex.
