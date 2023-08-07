Arts & Education at the Hoyt is looking to paint another street mural in town, this time right outside its front door.
The Hoyt is looking to paint an 85.5 feet by 5.5 feet mural on its bus pull-off lane by its main entrance at 124 E. Leasure Ave. in New Castle.
Hoyt Executive Director Kimberly Koller-Jones explained details of the project during Tuesday’s city council caucus meeting, while council approved the project Thursday.
Koller-Jones said the theme of the mural will be “You Belong Here!” She said she wants the outside area of the Hoyt to reflect the welcoming feel of the inside area of the center.
“We feel it’s going to be a good project for the community,” Koller-Jones said.
Koller-Jones said the Hoyt will be reaching out into the community to receive input on what the design should be.
She said the artist for the project will be Erie artist Antonio Howard.
Howard is a former convicted felon who served 26.5 years in prison and taught himself art and literature while incarcerated.
Koller-Jones said the design is expected to be finalized by Aug. 20, with painting to last from Aug. 25 through Sept. 15, weather permitting.
She hopes to have volunteers from the community help out with the painting, such as those from Lawrence County Juvenile Probation, since Howard began his sentence when he was 15 years old.
She also doesn’t anticipate needing to close East Leasure Avenue, but said one lane of traffic near the project would be blocked off with orange cones.
The cost of the project is $10,503.03, which will be split between the Hoyt and a grant from Erie Arts & Culture.
Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile said she likes the idea and the theme of the project, as well as the work the center does on a regular basis.
“I don’t think people realize how much of a diverse place it is,” Gavrile said. “It’s a beautiful place to be.”
Councilman David Ward agreed with Gavrile, noting how well of a job the first Hoyt-planned mural turned out at the intersection of Highland and East Lincoln Avenues near the Scottish Rite Cathedral with KickstART students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
The Hoyt is also proposing six street murals in the downtown, provided the center gets grants funding.
