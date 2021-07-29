By Dan Irwin
New Castle News
The Pulaski Elementary School has been closed for four years, but its halls still have the power to inspire.
Just ask Kimberly Koller-Jones.
The executive director of Arts + Education at The Hoyt signed on to paint a mural depicting the history of Pulaski Township as Joe Goodge and his wife, Zenia, transformed the former school they bought in 2019 into the River Valley Community Resource Center.
Ultimately, Koller-Jones shared at Thursday's grand opening celebration, it became a learning experience for her as she painted two walls with a country scene that included such historical Pulaski places as a grist mill, covered bridge and hotel.
Goodge, she said, had told her what kinds of images he wanted, but gave her free reign to depict them as she saw fit.
"So I came up with this idea of doing a panoramic landscape that would help transform this space with the natural light, and he wanted lots of plants," she said. "I had all the confidence with coming up with the idea and negotiating the contract and prepping the walls and the whole bit — until I picked up the paintbrush and went to paint and realized, I had never painted a landscape before — certainly not this scale.
"Literally, I went into a panic, but I thought, you never know what you can’t do until you try. So I went for it."
Ultimately, the mural transformed not only the space, but also Koller-Jones as well.
"I remembered how much I loved painting by doing it," she said. "Typically, when asked if I’m an artist, I’ll say, ‘Well, sometimes’ because I don’t do it consistently.
"This has really reinvigorated that passion in me."
