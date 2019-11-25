Arts & Education at the Hoyt is counting down to Christmas with a series of gift making workshops, events and holiday tours throughout the month of December!
Beginning, Nov. 30, you can choose from several gift-making workshops for teens/adults including Pewter Casting Ornaments with Donna Little (Nov. 30), Stained Glass Ornaments with Denise Gerber (Dec. 7), and a Holiday Still Life with Nancy Hawkins (Dec. 14).
Youth can join Art’s Club to create a snow globe on Dec. 14, or paint along with Miss Paige to create a Cookie Plate for Santa on Dec. 21, for ages 8-13.
Need a little help getting into the spirit? A holiday concert with New Castle native, Bryan Pezzone, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. The program will include holiday favorites from television and film! Tickets are $25 by reservation.
All ages are welcome to tour the Hoyt West Period house throughout the season during regular hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Countdown to Christmas Workshops are scheduled for:
Nov. 30 — Pewter Casted Christmas Ornaments, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 7 — Stained Glass Ornament, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 14 — Holiday Still Life Painting In Oil, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 — Santa’s Cookie Plate Workshop, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Dec. 14 — Art’s Club: Simple Snow Globes.
For classes, concert tickets or more information about upcoming events, visit www.hoytartcenter.org/holidays.
Arts & Education at the Hoyt gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 724-652-2882 or visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
