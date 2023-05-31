“It’s not just celebrating gay rights, it’s celebrating all rights.”
That was the message echoed by Hoyt Art Center Executive Director Kimberly Koller-Jones on Saturday at the second annual Hoyt Color Run in downtown New Castle.
The color run, which was the first pride event in Lawrence County, is meant to show that equality and inclusion are for everyone, no matter of race, gender, background, ethnicity or sexuality, according to Koller-Jones.
“It’s just amazing. It’s welcoming,” said Sue Kerr, the board president of Pittsburgh LGBTQ Charities. “I think these events are live-saving.”
The event had activities and entertainment at the Riverplex, including games and crafts for children hosted by Hoyt staff and volunteers.
From there, there was a one-block fun run for young children, followed by the actual 5K color run where participants ran or walked through downtown and along the trail, all while be covered in rainbow-colored powder.
The top three winners from the race were 10-year-old Silas Rodondi, Ross Fargo and 9-year-old Max Stern.
Koller-Jones said this event is part of the Hoyt’s mission statement of “expanding and enriching the life of the community through participation in the arts.”
She said the community includes everyone.
Following the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, Hoyt staff realized there are systems in place that give certain people more power and freedom than others, and that certain groups of people face more injustices than others.
That’s why the Hoyt wants to promote equality for everyone.
Koller-Jones said this event means more than some members of her staff as they are either in the LGBTQ+ community or have friends or loved ones in the community.
“Until you know someone, until you have that personal experience, you don’t understand,” Koller-Jones said.
Kerr said June 17 marks the 50th anniversary of the first pride event in Pittsburgh, which had around 40 people attend. She said all pride events start small but gradually grow more each year, hoping the same rings true for New Castle.
Pittsburgh resident Vaughn Hudspath, who has a good relationship with the Hoyt, served as the emcee of the event with his assistant Nacho the Chihuahua.
He said this event is encouraging to him because it shows a community can come together, no matter how big or small, to unite under a common theme.
Hudspath said those participating in the race are all winners because they are running for a great cause.
“They’re doing more than running a race,” Hudspath said. “They’re standing up for the community.”
Hudspath said pride shouldn’t just be a day or a month, but an everyday commitment to be better and dependent on each other for love and inclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.