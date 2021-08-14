By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
It might have taken some help from above, but the Children’s Summer Arts Festival returned with a large crowd Friday afternoon.
The annual event, hosted by Arts + Education at the Hoyt, made some social distancing tweaks this year after being forced to cancel last year’s event for the first time in 40-some years.
“It’s our favorite event of the year for the staff,” executive director Kim Koller-Jones said.
“We had giant dinosaur puppets, an exotic animal show, cartoon storytelling, a miniature golf course. We tried to make up for not being here last year by adding more than ever.”
All told, around 1,000 children made their way to the back lawn at the Hoyt, according to Koller-Jones.
“Prior to COVID, we had gotten up to about 1,000 kids a year for the last three years consistently,” she said while taking a break from painting faces. “We didn’t know whether we were going to be able to get them back this year, which we obviously did.”
The usual attractions at the festival — like face painting, art projects, vendors and the chalk-on-the-walk — several more were added to make up for last year. The miniature golf was added, as was another stage show, one of which included animals like armadillos and sloths.
A book exchange also was on scene, as the festivities were spread out across the entire back lawn to provide more distancing and the use of smaller tents to attract smaller groups of people.
Albeit hot, the sunny skies allowed the event to continue without hesitation.
“The weather helped,” she said. “We were holding our breath for a long time. I think I got done prepping for the festival around midnight. I got up and I’m checking the weather before I go to bed. Quarter to six I wake up and first thing I do is check the weather. We did a lot of praying and apparently He heard.”
This was the first year the Hoyt invited other youth providers to attend, so the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and New Castle Public Library had volunteers on site. A total of about 60 volunteers helped during the day. Koller-Jones said a concerted effort was made this year to reach out to other community providers of children’s services.
“Obviously it’s a great, free event,” Koller-Jones said. “We wish COVID was gone, but all things considered, we’re happy.”
