Arts & Education at the Hoyt is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
The Hoyt is among 15 museums and 15 libraries nominated for the recognition, according to The Institute of Museum and Library Services, which made the announcement Tuesday. Arts & Education at the Hoyt is the only institution in western Pennsylvania selected as an award finalist.
The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.
“It’s validating to say the least, that meaningful experiences can come in all shapes and sizes,” said Hoyt Executive Director Kimberly Koller-Jones. “Even small museums can contribute to education, community development and healthy living as we have through programs such as CANES Club, After School Arts, KickstART and the Public Art Program. This honor only inspires us to do more!”
“So many museums and libraries across the country are committed to providing programs that are vital to the health and growth of engaged communities. We are very proud to announce the 30 finalists for this year’s IMLS National Medal,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “These institutions represent the best of what museums and libraries do for their communities.”
To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging Art & Education at the Hoyt’s community members to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media using the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals, and engage with IMLS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit the IMLS website.
National Medal winners will be announced in late May. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during an in-person National Medals Ceremony this summer.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. It advances, supports and empowers America’s museums, libraries and related organizations through grantmaking, research and policy development.
