New Castle police Cpl. James Hoyland has been chosen as the state’s Sergeant Mike Hayes School Resource Officer of the Year for 2022.
Hoyland, a school resource officer for the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, received the honor last week from the Pennsylvania Association of School Resource Officers at a 2022 school safety conference in Harrisburg.
He also heads the Laurel School District’s police department, which was formed about two years ago. Both schools are under the direction of Len Rich as executive director of the center and superintendent at Laurel.
Additionally, Hoyland has been a full-time patrolman with the New Castle police department for 16 years.
“He’s a phenomenally talented law enforcement officer, the best one I’ve worked with in my entire educational career,” Rich said about Hoyland.
“He is very knowledgeable about the law and the role of law enforcement in the school, and he has a great rapport with students. When we’re talking about safety, the kids have to have a trusted adult to go to, and we have chance to keep our schools safe.”
Rich said Hoyland helps the Laurel School District with recruiting other officers at its three buildings.
A Shenango Township resident, Hoyland also works as an adjunct professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and he works part-time for the Bessemer Borough police department.
He started working at the career and technical center four years ago through a contract the school has with the New Castle Police Department.
Hoyland was instrumental in a recent incident at the center where a student was found to have a gun.
Rich said Hoyland was able to help locate the suspect immediately, keeping him in his eye and getting him out of the population and out of the building, all within 50 minutes.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem praised Hoyland.
“We’re proud of Cpl. Hoyland and the award he received,” Salem said.
“He’s deserving of it. He’s developed a tremendous relationship with the personnel and students at center, which helps to ensure that the safe e 0nvironment and staff.”
As a city officer, “he’s very knowledgeable in all facets of the job.”
“We’ve been fortunate to have him as our (school) officer,” Rich said, noting Hoyland additionally sits on the school’s safety committee and makes recommendations as to how the district can be more protective and proactive.
The Sergeant Mike Hayes School Resource Officer of the Year Award exemplifies the highest standards of school-based law enforcement.
Rich noted Hoyland laid all of the foundation and paperwork for the Laurel police force, pro bono.
