Four generations of the Hoye family have exhibited at the Lawrence County Fair every year since its inception 70 years ago.
“We don’t do it to compete,” said family member Pam McConnell of Wilmington Township. “We do it to have fun.”
A dozen family members along with the Plain Grove 4-H Kids Creation Club that McConnell and her sisters Roberta Baney and Joy Staples oversee entered nearly 400 projects in this year’s fair, which runs through Saturday. The family over the years has won thousands of ribbons competing with livestock, crafts, baked goods, vegetables and more.
“We need more families to visually delight us with their talents,” said Deb Houston, director of the Home Art, Traditions and Sciences Department for the fair. “Sadly, we’ve seen a steady decline in people. They’re more interested in their phones and social media.”
The late John Hoye, who owned Hillcrest Jersey Farm in Plain Grove, entered his dairy cows in the first county fair in 1953. Hoye’s children Clarence, Lois and Don also entered Jerseys.
After Lois married John McConnell, who she met at a 4-H picnic, her husband and father in the late 1970s-early 1980s became partners in the farm. They renamed it PRJ Hillcrest after Lois and John McConnell’s three daughters — Pam, Roberta and Joy.
“When I was younger, (I showed) sheep and beef and I have a couple nieces and nephews who started showing pigs and right now are showing sheep and beef,” said Pam, who works for the Sisters of the Humility of Mary.
Her mother, who is deceased, started a 4-H club for sewing and cooking.
“We all sewed at the local level and the regional level and I made it to the state level,” said Pam. “My grandmother and mother always entered vegetables and flowers.”
Pam, Roberta and Joy’s combined eight children competed in this year’s fair. They include Lillie Strickler; Malia, Kyla, Ezra and Ida Baney; and Audrey, Ainsley and Ian Staples. This year’s entries range from crafts to baked goods, flowers, pigs, steers, sheep and more.
Ainsley, who belongs to Plain Grove 4-H Kids Creation and Animal House, enjoys the family tradition.
“I just always have fun doing it,” the 14-year-old from Hermitage said. “I think it’s a good experience that everyone should have.”
Ainsley’s 10-year-old brother Ian competed with sheep, pigs and crafts. He took three first-place ribbons for his crafts.
“I like the ribbons,” Ian said.
The siblings’ grandfather John McConnell, who was watching them compete on Tuesday, likes sharing family photos from past fairs.
“It brings back memories and shows how the kids have grown,” McConnell said.
He noted taking a break from farming to go to the fair was always like a vacation.
“It’s like a very big family (get-together),” said Pam, who lost track of the number of crafts, baked goods, flowers, vegetables and canned goods she entered into this year’s fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.