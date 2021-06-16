By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg last week.
House Resolution 106: Ends Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 disaster declaration. Passed House 121-81 and passed Senate 30-20. Does not require governor’s signature to take effect.
• State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10): Yes.
• State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9): Yes.
• State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17): Yes.
• State Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47): Yes.
House Bill 979: Allows gun owners and gun groups to sue over local gun laws and seek cost of legal bills if they win. Passed 124-79. Goes to Senate.
• Bernstine: Yes.
• Sainato: Yes.
• Wentling: Yes.
House Bill 118: Changes the law governing handling of fetal remains. Passed 118-83. Goes to Senate.
• Bernstine: Yes.
• Sainato: Yes.
• Wentling: Yes.
Senate Bill 618: Bars government offices, schools and public universities from requiring COVID vaccines and limits secretary of health’s powers. Passed 29-20. Goes to House.
• Vogel: Yes.
Senate Bill 516: Would make it easier for courts to use collection agencies to collect unpaid debts. Passed 34-15. Goes to House.
• Vogel: Yes.
