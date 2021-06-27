By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg last week.
House Bill 1232: Would create an overweight hauling permit for agricultural materials between March and June. Passed 122-79. Goes to Senate.
• State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10): Yes.
• State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9): No.
• State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17): Yes.
House Bill 618: Bans vaccine passports and limits powers of secretary of health. Passed House 112-89. Passed Senate 29-21. Goes to governor.
• State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10): Yes.
• State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9): Yes.
• State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17): Yes.
Senate Bill 735: Would ask voters through a ballot question whether to amend the Constitution to provide for voter ID. Passed Senate 30-20. Goes to House.
• State Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47): Yes.
Senate Bill 419: Would allow local police to use radar for speed enforcement. Passed 49-1. Goes to House.
• State Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47): Yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.