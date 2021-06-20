This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg last week.
House Bill 975: Adds elder care workers to the list of individuals who can be charged with institutional sexual assault. Passed 170-32. Goes to Senate.
• State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10): Yes.
• State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9): Yes.
• State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17): Yes.
