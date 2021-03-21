Lila Mae Panzo (Durgam), 92, formerly of New Castle, passed away on March 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 26, 1928, in New Castle to Alley and Emma Durgam. She married William (Bill) Panzo in 1964. He preceded her in death in 2003. They had a daughter, Donna, in 1965. Lila w…