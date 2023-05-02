WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed: the Justice for Jana Elementary Act (S. 418), to provide financial assistance to schools impacted by radioactive contaminants; and a resolution (S. Res. 175), recognizing the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
RELATIONS WITH CHINA: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 90), sponsored by Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, to demand that China’s government immediately release from prison Mark Swidan, a U.S. citizen whom China sentenced to death in 2012 after being convicted of drug trafficking charges. Cloud said Swidan has been severely mistreated while in prison, and that “no drugs were ever found on Swidan or in his hotel room, and the prosecution did not produce any evidence tying him to the drugs.” The vote, on April 25, was unanimous with 418 yeas.
NOT VOTING: Mike Kelly, R-16
House Vote 2:
MIDDLE EAST DIPLOMACY: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 311), sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., to encourage Middle East countries to join the Abraham Accords for improving relations between Israel and neighboring countries. Wagner said: “Israel is a force for peace and a beacon of democracy in a challenging region. At a time of heightened anti-Semitism across the globe, it is more important than ever that we maintain our strong connection to this very key ally.” The vote, on April 25, was 401 yeas to 19 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mike Kelly, R-16
House Vote 3:
EMERGENCY TELECOMMUNICATIONS: The House has passed the Advanced, Local Emergency Response Telecommunications Parity Act (H.R. 1353), sponsored by Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio. The bill would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take measures to improve emergency communications services, such as 9-1-1 calls, in areas of the country that lack adequate services. Johnson said the bill would help “ensure everyone has access to critical lifesaving emergency services regardless of where they live or travel.” The vote, on April 26, was 422 yeas to 1 nay.
NOT VOTING: Mike Kelly, R-16
House Vote 4:
BUDGET CHANGES: The House has passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act (H.R. 2811), sponsored by Rep. Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas. The bill would suspend the federal debt limit until spring 2024 and make numerous spending and policy changes, including rescinding unobligated funding for Covid and Internal Revenue Service programs, establishing work requirements for Medicaid and food stamp programs, and reducing subsidies for electric vehicles and energy efficiency and renewable energy. Arrington called the bill’s $4.8-trillion spending cut “an important first step to getting our fiscal house in order and a good faith effort to bring the president to the negotiating table” for budget talks. An opponent, Rep. Brendan F. Boyle, D-Pa., said the bill made risky cuts to public safety, health, and food programs, and represented “reckless brinkmanship” by raising doubts about whether the U.S. will pay its debt obligations. The vote, on April 26, was 217 yeas to 215 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mike Kelly, R-16
House Vote 5:
FCC AND PRECISION AGRICULTURE: The House has passed the Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act (H.R. 1339), sponsored by Rep. Robert E. Latta, R-Ohio, to require the Federal Communications Commission to evaluate potential changes to its rules governing the use of satellites to enable precision agriculture practices. Latta said of the benefit of such changes: “Farmers use information in real time to make smarter decisions on how to optimize inputs and whether and when to plant or harvest. When terrestrial or cellular networks are not available, satellite broadband steps in to make these technologies work.” The vote, on April 26, was 409 yeas to 11 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mike Kelly, R-16
