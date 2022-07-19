WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly voted over the previous week.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the House also passed the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (H.R. 7535), to encourage the migration of federal government information technology systems to quantum-resistant cryptography.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
CARIBBEAN TIES: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 1168), sponsored by Del. Stacey E. Plaskett, D-V.I., stating the need to strengthen U.S. economic partnerships with Caribbean countries. Plaskett said the partnerships “support budding democracies at our doorstep and create mutually beneficial economic stability with our neighbors.” The vote, on July 12, was 351 yeas to 64 nays.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 2:
FEDERAL WORKER BENEFITS: The House has passed the First Responder Fair Return for Employees on Their Initial Retirement Earned Act (H.R. 521), sponsored by Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va. The bill would keep federal government workers classified as first responders for the purposes of receiving retirement benefits if those workers are disabled on the job and then move to non-first responder jobs within the federal government. Connolly said: “We want to incentivize our first responders to continue their service to this nation. We shouldn’t punish them for injuries they sustained protecting us.” The vote, on July 12, was unanimous with 417 yeas.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 3:
CYBERSECURITY TRAINING: The House has passed the National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act (H.R. 7174), sponsored by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. The bill would reauthorize, through 2032, the U.S. Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute, which trains state and local law enforcement agencies in addressing cybersecurity and electronic crime. The vote, on July 13, was 410 yeas to 16 nays.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 4:
FENTANYL EXPOSURES: The House has passed the Prevent Exposure to Narcotics and Toxics Act (H.R. 5274), sponsored by Rep. David P. Joyce, R-Ohio, to require the Customs and Border Protection agency to distribute containment devices to its workers to prevent their exposure to fentanyl. Joyce called the requirement “a simple but necessary extension of the tools we provide those who defend our borders” and help them do their jobs safely. The vote, on July 13, was unanimous with 429 yeas.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 5:
ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERTS: The House has passed the Active Shooter Alert Act (H.R. 6538), sponsored by Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I. The bill would establish an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network at the Justice Department, and have the network make plans for sending alerts about active shooters by working with local and state governments. Cicilline said the network “will provide access to an important tool for law enforcement departments across the country, regardless of their size or location.” An opponent, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said state and local governments already had adequate alert systems, and called the bill “another failed attempt by Democrats to ‘do something’ about the surge in violence and crime across the country.” The vote, on July 13, was 260 yeas to 169 nays.
NAYS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 6:
VETERANS AND TOXINS: The House has passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (S. 3373), sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to increase medical benefits and treatments for military veterans who were exposed to toxins in Iraq and Afghanistan. A bill supporter, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., said it “will help millions of veterans, servicemembers, survivors, and military families.” The vote, on July 13, was 342 yeas to 88 nays.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 7:
MILITARY COMMISSIONS: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900), that would require the Defense Department to publish on the Internet the proceedings of military commissions. Schiff said the requirement would “show the American people that we believe they have the right to observe military commission proceedings, including those against the individuals who planned the 9/11 attacks.”
An opponent, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said: “Letting hardened terrorists know there is a public audience for their hate will do far more harm than good.” The vote, on July 13, was 218 yeas to 207 nays.
