WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed this measure by voice vote: the Fixing Our Regulatory Mayhem Upsetting Little Americans Act (S. 4261), to suspend duties and other restrictions on the importation of infant formula to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States.
HOUSE VOTES
House Vote 1
INDUSTRIAL CYBERSECURITY: The House has passed the Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Training Act (H.R. 7777), sponsored by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. The bill would establish an effort at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for training cybersecurity workers on how to protect industrial control systems from cyber attacks. Swalwell said the effort “will help strengthen small businesses, particularly those in critical infrastructure, who do not yet today have cybersecurity defense forces receiving that training.” The vote, on June 21, was 368 yeas to 47 nays.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 2
MENTAL HEALTH: The House has passed the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act (H.R. 7666), sponsored by Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2027, various mental and behavioral health programs, and expand eligibility for enrolling in opioid treatment programs. Pallone said the reauthorization “is going to help to support the mental health and well-being of millions of Americans, their families, and communities for years to come.” The vote, on June 22, was 402 yeas to 20 nays.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 3
HEALTH INNOVATIONS AGENCY: The House has passed the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health Act (H.R. 5585), sponsored by Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif., to create the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health agency, which would, like similar existing agencies for the military and energy, fund research into novel health and medicine technologies. Eshoo said of her hopes for the agency: “Even if one deadly disease is addressed and cured, we will have succeeded. I think we are going to do better than that.” The vote, on June 22, was 336 yeas to 85 nays.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 4
ACTIVE SHOOTERS: The House has rejected the Active Shooter Alert Act (H.R. 6538), sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. The bill would have established an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network at the Justice Department, and have the network make plans for sending alerts about active shooters by working with local and state governments. Cicilline said that by using federal resources to set up an alert system, the network “will provide access to an important tool for law enforcement departments across the country, regardless of their size or location.” An opponent, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said state and local governments already had adequate alert systems, and a federal program would be used not for public safety, but to further “Democrat fear-mongering that guns are ever-present threats.” The vote, on June 22, was 259 yeas to 162 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
NAYS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 5
SCHOOL MEALS: The House has passed the Keep Kids Fed Act (S. 2089), sponsored by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. The bill would extend waivers for federal child nutrition programs that were first issued in response to closing school classrooms in early 2020 and have been used to provide free school meals, summer meals, and subsidies for child care. A supporter, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., said the extensions “would take a critical step to support child nutrition programs and prevent children from going hungry during the ongoing public health emergency.” The vote, on June 23, was 376 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
House Vote 6
MENTAL HEALTH AT COLLEGES: The House has passed the Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Through Campus Planning Act (H.R. 5407), sponsored by Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., to require the Education Department to promote mental health and suicide prevention plans at colleges and universities. Wild said of the need for such plans: “In the last several years, young Americans have faced unprecedented challenges resulting in a rise in mental health needs.” The vote, on June 23, was 405 yeas to 16 nays.
YEAS: Kelly (PA) R-PA (16th)
