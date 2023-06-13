New single-family homes are in the works in Hickory Township.
Developer Metrovitalization is proposing “The Kingdom Place,” a residential development of up to 25 new single-family homes situated on 30.4 acres at 1700 Harlansburg Road. Each home would be situated on at least one acre of land.
Metrovitalization is led by principal and president Ricki Trinidad.
Trinidad said the company, along with its civil engineering firm HRG, will be submitting its development plans to both the township and the county this month, and hopes to begin preliminary site work in the coming works as Metrovitalization has acquired the property.
“The plan is to complete the new Kingdom Place community within the next 12 to 18 months,” Trinidad said. “The project can be developed ‘by right,’ as no rezoning, special exceptions or conditional use processes will be necessary.”
Trinidad said Kingdom Place would be the first new residential development project in the area in over 12 years, and believes it is highly desired and needed within the community.
Kingdom Place will offer two- to four-bedroom homes, ranch, cape cod and two-story styles. It will offer standard- and upgraded-finish packages, options of full basements, in-ground pools, wraparound porches, large decks and rear patios and will be energy-efficient green buildings.
“New quality homes are highly desired by families in the Laurel School District. The new development will enhance the area aesthetically, economically and socially, and it will be a catalyst for enhancements in the community and the general area,” said Michael Mansour, the owner of Car Connection and an associate on the project.
“I believe in Mr. Trinidad’s vision for Kingdom Place and for the area.”
The homes will be marketed and sold by realtor Renee Dean, who is an associate broker at Howard Hanna Real Estate.
Dean will be the point of contact for all inquiries regarding the homes and can be reached at (724) 654-5555 ext. 236 or at (724) 730-6909. More information is also available at kingdomplacehomes.com.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to kickstart the project, with state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
Trinidad, who has been an urban planner, developer and builder for over 27 years, said he has more development projects planned in Lawrence County.
One of these projects is a RV camping park called Royalty Camping that will be located in a 30-acre area of land just off Old Youngstown Road in Union Township.
He also wants to develop a residential community of single-family homes, townhomes and duplexes, near Royalty Camping, called Royalty Place, and would like to get some commercial development in that area as well.
