The Lawrence County Housing Authority's director says the agency is taking proper steps to ensure the safety of both its residents and its workers during COVID-19, despite a complaint from a Skyview Towers resident about cleanliness.
Robert Kumrow, a resident of Skyview Towers, complained Monday that the housing authority is not keeping the building clean.
"These people are doing nothing," Kumrow said. "They've locked the doors and said, 'You're on your own.' This is an injustice, it's so dirty in here."
He also complained that no one is able to be contacted at the housing authority office.
However, Gene DiGennaro, executive director, answered the phone at the authority office Monday morning when The News called.
Responding to complaints that the housing authority maintenance staff is not keeping the high rises clean enough, DiGennaro pointed out that typically, the authority's maintenance staff mops and clean the floors every week, "but we're not doing that right now. I'm not putting my people in harm's way to go mop a floor. We're sending a maintenance guy in with a full PPE suit and mask to sanitize the buildings."
The agency recently received four disinfectant sprayers that were built with a powerful germicide to spray surfaces where most people commonly touch when entering and leaving the building. The authority started using them Friday, but had been using its own battery-powered sprayers before that.
The authority's maintenance staff of about 20 people has been reassigned to about five a day working on four different days, so the workers are not all working at once, and they are handling only emergency work orders right now, DiGennaro said.
The housing authority owns and operates 12 apartment complexes in the New Castle and Ellwood City areas. Its high-rise buildings are Lawrence Manor, Skyview Towers, McGrath Manor and Crescent Place in Ellwood City.
So far, there have been no reports of anyone in the high rise apartments contracting coronavirus, DiGennaro said, adding that, should someone in any of the buildings be diagnosed with COVID-19, he expects the residents and/or the state Department of Health would notify the office so it can follow appropriate measures if it's in its buildings.
"We shut down all of our community rooms and common areas and took the all the furniture out so the people can't congregate," DiGennaro said. "We did that the week of March 17, anticipating this. We got a good jump on it. I still don't think anybody believed it then, but we made the right call on this. There's nowhere to congregate or sit now."
He said it is up to the residents' judgment not to get into an elevator with multiple people, "and we have 'stay at home' signs put up for them to stay in their apartments.
"The residents are doing an excellent job on the social distancing of it," he added.
The authority disseminated a notice detailing all of the accommodations it has made in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure the health and well being of our housing program participants, staff and the public while continuing to serve the housing needs of the community," he said.
The measures include:
•Making applications for public housing and the housing choice voucher program available for pickup outside the main office upon request by phone, (724) 656-5100.
•Suspending all routine inspections until further notice.
•Making accommodations for people who have experienced decreases in income from loss of work. Income changes will be processed with income decreases receiving priority. Anyone who experiences a change in income is encouraged to report it through email at admin@lawrencecountyha.com; by fax at (724) 658-7140; or by phone at (724) 656-5100.
•Postponing all annual recertifications for all programs until further notice.
•Adding drop boxes for rent payments in several locations to help residents with social distancing. The main drop box is at the main office at 481 Neshannock Ave. Rental applications may be mailed to the main office at P.O. Box 988, New Castle, PA, 16103.
•Responding to maintenance work orders that are emergency only. Those include emergency issues with heating or cooling, hot water tanks or refrigerators, for example. Anyone who is feeling sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to let the office know so that the workers may take extra precautions.
•Cleaning and sanitizing of all high-rise buildings daily. All residents are encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding social distancing, frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizer and disposing of used tissues properly. Hand sanitizers have been installed in all high-rise buildings for the residents' use.
