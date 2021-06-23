By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
The House voted 112-89 to pass a bill that would limit the power of the Secretary of Health, bar vaccine passports, and limit who would be able to require vaccines.
Those limits would include barring colleges from requiring vaccination even as many colleges have already announced plans for requiring vaccines.
This bill also passed the Senate but was amended in the House. The Senate could vote on whether to concur on the House changes as soon as Thursday, said Erica Clayton Wright, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County.
Gov. Tom Wolf has indicated he will veto the bill.
The measure would bar state, local and county governments and public schools from requiring COVID vaccines for services or creating vaccine passports. The measure would also bar the Secretary of Health from handing down public health orders that limit the activities of people who aren’t sick or haven’t been exposed to an infectious disease.
Among the changes, the House added language barring any college that gets assistance from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency -- which would include almost all public and private colleges -- from requiring vaccines to enter their buildings or using their services. The limits on the secretary of health's powers are not tied to the COVID pandemic and would remain in place during future public health emergencies.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf said the governor has never called for vaccine passports for people to access government services but Wolf thinks private organizations and businesses should have the right to set their own requirements.
“The recently added amendment is dangerous and would undermine any attempt to protect public health in any circumstance. The governor plans to veto the bill in its current form,” she said.
State Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny County, said that lawmakers working have been told they don’t need to wear masks while at the Capitol, but there’s no effort made to require proof that those not wearing masks have been vaccinated.
“We take it on faith” that those who aren’t wearing masks have gotten vaccinated, he said.
Frankel also said that if he was immuno-compromised or otherwise more susceptible to becoming seriously ill if they’re exposed to COVID-19 “I’d want more than a wink and a pinky-swear,” to confirm that people who say they’ve been vaccinated have been.
The move to limit the Secretary of Health’s powers and to limit the ability of government offices to require proof of vaccination comes days before the state budget is due, said House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia.
“We don’t need to spend another afternoon spending hours on bills that are going to be vetoed,” McClinton said.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said that when voters approved two Constitutional amendments limiting the governor’s emergency powers last month, it signaled the public has tired of having the governor and his administration having too much control of their lives.
This bill restores the constitutional balance of power by taking away authority inappropriately exercised by the secretary of Health, clarifies the law’s correct language, and restores more liberty to the people of Pennsylvania,” he added. “It is a logical extension of the action we took a few weeks ago to end the COVID-19 disaster declaration and reins in the ability of one person to have unilateral control over Pennsylvanians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.