HARRISBURG — The state House on Tuesday afternoon unanimously passed legislation that would bar state agencies from refusing to respond to public records requests during emergencies.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday defended his administration’s decision to stop answering public records requests, saying that staff who would normally respond to open records requests are either focused on responding to the coronavirus outbreak or they’ve been laid off.
Despite the bipartisan support for the measure in the House, it’s far from clear that the measure will garner as much support in the Senate or whether that support would suggest that the measure could withstand a veto from Wolf, said Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County.
“We look forward to the opportunity to review the bill that the House sends us,” Kocher said. “It’s not something we have discussed at all as a (Senate Republican) Caucus let alone know how the Democrats are going to vote.”
The Wolf Administration’s position has become controversial as media organizations, including CNHI Pennsylvania, and others have sought more information about key decisions involved in the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
State agencies -- including the Department of Community and Economic Development, which has overseen the awarding of waivers to allow businesses to operate despite Wolf’s statewide business shutdown -- have been refusing to consider open records requests -- asserting that the clock requiring them to respond hasn’t started because their offices are closed.
“The press is essential for democracy as it keeps government in check while providing information to citizens. As such, one of its main jobs is to question government officials,” said state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York County, the author of House Bill 2463.
He called the agencies’ refusal to respond to public records requests “simply unacceptable.”
Wolf told reporters that he doesn’t think refusing to respond to records requests means his administration isn’t being transparent. Wolf said that he’s been trying to be transparent by holding regular press briefings.
“I draw a distinction between transparency and following certain rules that are mandated that we might not have the capacity to do during the pandemic,” Wolf told reporters on a Tuesday press call.
He said staff who would normally be involved in determining whether or how to respond to records requests have either been laid off as part of the state’s cost-cutting efforts or reassigned to focus on issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Whether the office is physically closed or not, the agency should be responding to open records requests if it can, said Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.
“To the extent they can answer Right-to-Know Law requests, they should,” she said.
The PNA supports the legislation.
“The Wolf Administration’s stance on not answering Right to Know Law requests is problematic from the media perspective, particularly since we do not know how long this pandemic will last,” said Holly Lubart, director of government affairs for the PNA. “The Right to Know Law is an important tool in gathering news and reporting critical information to the public.”
The American Civil Liberties Union also supported the legislation.
“While we fully appreciate the need for some flexibility in governance during this unique public health crisis, government transparency and support for the public’s right to know are more, not less, critical during emergency situations,” according to a position statement from the ACLU released Tuesday.
Erik Arneson, director of the Office of Open Records, said that the controversy is being aggravated by the unique circumstances created by the prolonged closing of state offices.
“This is obviously an unprecedented situation,” he said. “The emergency provisions in the Right-to-Know Law … appear to have been written with emergencies like floods, wildfires, and serious snowstorms in mind rather than a global pandemic that involves, by necessity, employees remaining away from the physical office for weeks and possibly months at a time.”
Rather than voting on legislation, the Senate has been focused this week on conducting oversight hearings examining the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.
