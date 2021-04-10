By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
The number of abortion providers and the number of abortions provided in Pennsylvania have both decreased over the last decade, lawmakers were told at a House health committee hearing on Thursday.
There were 31,018 abortions performed in Pennsylvania in 2019. The state is still compiling data on abortions performed last year. The 2019 total was up from 2018, but the number of abortions has been trending downward. There were 35,227 abortions in Pennsylvania in 2010. In 1980, there were more than 60,000 abortions performed in Pennsylvania.
Democrats linked the drop in abortions to increased access to contraception but said that the dramatic decrease in the number of facilities that provide abortions puts women at risk of serious or deadly medical complications.
State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren County, the chairwoman of the Health Committee and the leader of the House Pro-Life Caucus, said she thinks the declining numbers of abortions are in part due to effort by groups that intervene to encourage women considering abortion to keep their pregnancies.
“I’m happy to see the numbers go down,” she said.
Gov. Tom Wolf has opposed efforts by Republican lawmakers to limit access to abortion. Last year, he vetoed telemedicine legislation after Rapp inserted language that would have barred doctors from prescribing abortion drugs without an in-person visit with the patient. In 2017, he voted a bill that would have banned abortions after 20 weeks.
There are now just 17 facilities in the state that are licensed to perform abortions, said Keara Klinepeter, executive deputy secretary in the Department of Health.
State Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, said that Pennsylvania had up to 145 abortion providers and as many of those facilities have closed or ceased offering abortions, “a significant number of Pennsylvania counties don’t have access” to nearby facilities offering the procedure.
A 2019 study in the Journal of Women’s Health estimated that because most of the counties without abortion clinics are rural, while 85 percent of the state’s counties lack abortion providers, the residents of those counties account for just 48 percent of the state’s population.
Under questioning by Cephas, Dr. Stacy Beck, Assistant Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, said research has linked decreased access to abortions to increased numbers of pregnant women having medical problems.
Beck pointed to research examining the implications of anti-abortion policies in Texas and said “It is blatantly easy to see, there is a direct rise in maternal mortality as you decrease access to freestanding to abortion clinics.”
State Rep. Katie Klunk, R-York County, said that the number of abortion providers has decreased as part of “market forces” that have also led to hospital consolidations, saying that abortion facilities that remain “are located where more of their clients are located.”
There were only 12 counties in which abortions were performed in 2019 -- Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, York, and Montour County, in which there were just three abortions performed that year, according to state data. Abortions in Philadelphia and Allegheny County combined accounted for 21,047 of the 31,018 abortions in the state that year, according to state data.
State Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny County, said that the closing of abortion providers has been accelerated by campaigns by anti-abortion groups lobbying to make it harder for the facilities to operate.
Abortions for underage girls
Lawmakers devoted a portion of the hearing toward exploring state law regarding abortions for juveniles, as well as the obligation of abortion providers to report if a girl under the state’s legal age of consent for sex, those 15 and younger, seek an abortion.
Klinepeter said that staff at abortion clinics are mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse, so they would be required to notify the state’s ChildLine abuse hotline if a girl under the age of consent seeks an abortion.
State data shows that there were 187 abortions performed on girls 15 or younger in 2019, including four cases in which the pregnant girl was under the age of 12.
In Pennsylvania, underaged girls need permission from a parent or legal guardian to get an abortion, she said.
Klinepeter said that the department research ahead of Thursday’s hearing found one case where an abortion provider had been cited for not following the law in getting parental consent before performing an abortion on a minor. She said she didn’t know of any cases in which an abortion provider was cited for failing to notify ChildLine when a young teen sought an abortion.
Klunk said she thinks the General Assembly should consider whether there needs to be greater oversight to ensure that abortion providers are complying with the requirement to report suspected child abuse.
“They are little girls. They are sixth graders,” Klunk said. “I can only imagine what these little girls are going through. We need to be there for them,” she said.
Frankel said that Republicans were trying to fabricate a controversy with no evidence of a problem.
“I just want to be clear,” he said. “Providers are required to report (suspected child abuse). That is a fact. They are diligent about reporting child abuse,” Frankel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.