HARRISBURG – Car dealerships would be allowed to reopen in Pennsylvania despite a statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses under legislation that passed the House state government committee Monday on a party-line vote.
Republicans who supported the measure said that the legislation will help workers in essential jobs who need to get new vehicles. Democrats on the state government committee said the proposal goes too far.
The proposal is included in House Bill 2388, which was authored by state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Washington County.
Mihalek said she was inspired to introduce the legislation after talking to a nurse who was struggling to replace her broken down car so she could get to work in Pittsburgh to care for patients with coronavirus.
“I know one of our primary functions as a government is to keep our citizens safe from harm. There has to be a balance between the preservation of public health and absolute economic devastation,” Mihalek said. “Our surrounding states have found a way to keep these sales moving with zero human interaction, and I think we can do that here too. We can do this smartly for our businesses and we can do this safely for our consumers.”
Ohio, Maryland, New York and New Jersey are all allowing dealers to continue selling cars. New York and New Jersey are allowing online purchases. Ohio and Maryland allow car sales online or by appointment.
State Rep. Cris Dush, R-Indiana County, said that without access to car dealerships, people in essential jobs who have car problems are being forced to get rides to work, which undermines the state’s social distancing efforts.
The measure passed the state government committee by a 15-10 vote.
The committee vote came 30 minutes before Wolf joined five other governors – of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and Rhode Island – in announcing a regional task force to share information and coordinate the reopening of their economies.
Wolf, at that announcement, said that the governors opted to call for “a hard stop” to shutdown businesses in a bid to keep the public safe and limit the spread of coronavirus.
State Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Philadelphia, said that Democrats would be more inclined to support legislation that passed the state Senate that would allow notaries to work remotely and thus, pave the way for online sales of cars.
Boyle said that under Wolf’s business shutdown order, car repair and car rental businesses are considered essential, so people do have options even with car dealerships closed.
