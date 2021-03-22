A Pennsylvania lawmaker has announced plans for legislation that would require drug companies to disclose more information about how they set prescription drug prices.
The experience of other states, where similar transparency bills have already been enacted, has shown little benefit in driving down prices, an expert testified Monday.
The House insurance committee held a hearing Monday on the merits of legislation aimed at prescription drug transparency.
State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Allegheny County, said lawmakers need to do what they can to help lower drug prices.
“Pharmaceutical companies are indiscriminately raising the cost of prescription drugs without scrutiny, financially burdening those that need these drugs the most,” DeLuca said in a memo describing his legislation.
“Medication isn’t any good to any one if they can’t afford them,” he added during Monday’s hearing.
Shirley Girouard, a former state representative in New Hampshire who is now a health policy consultant for the Council of State Governments, said there is little evidence to show such legislation works as intended.
She said in most cases, the legislation hasn’t required companies to report any information that isn’t already publicly available. There’s no evidence any of the bills drove down the cost of prescription drugs in the states where they passed.
Girouard said the problem is that there are so many factors and different entities involved in setting the price paid by patients for prescription drugs.
She added there’s no question that Americans have been spending more and more on prescription drugs and researchers believe that trend is going to continue.
In 2020, it’s estimated that American prescription drug bills hit $435 billion, she said. Researchers forecast that it will hit $564 billion by 2024, she said.
She noted some states have enacted legislation that was more “informative” than others. Vermont law requires insurers disclose their net price for prescription drugs, she said. Maine requires drug manufacturers disclose their net price for prescription drugs, she said. Oregon and Nevada require drug manufacturers to disclose how much profit they make, she said.
State Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Westmoreland County, said transparency legislation would create a disincentive that would make companies less willing to invest in the research and development for new drugs.
“This would drive innovation out of the U.S.,” he said.
