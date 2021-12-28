Empty Wilmington Road house keeps soaking taxpayers Does anyone want to buy a vacant house in Neshannock Township for a fair price? The Lawrence County commissioners have one for sale in a commercial zone at 3309 Wilmington Road.

Judges agree house is 'inadequate' for district court A now-retired senior district judge and the current magisterial district judge share the same thinking about moving a courtroom into a home purchased by the previous Lawrence County commissioners — it's inadequate.

The Lawrence County commissioners are hopeful that a pending sale of a house that was bought by a previous board to use as a district court will come to fruition.

They have called a special meeting for 9 a.m. Thursday to vote on approving a sales agreement for the house at 3309 Wilmington Road, initially intended to house the court of District Judge Rick Russo, District 53-3-04.

The commissioners said they recently received an offer from a potential buyer for the empty, one-story, blond brick structure.

The proposed use for the house will be a commercial business office, Commissioner Morgan Boyd said. The commissioners declined to make the potential buyer’s name public before Thursday’s meeting.

The house has sat empty with the utilities running for at least four years since the former board of commissioners purchased it, but Russo and the previous judge, senior District Judge Scott McGrath, both informed the county officials that the layout of the house was not conducive to operating a court.

They said they were not consulted by the previous board, which included Bob Del Signore, now deceased, and Steve Craig, when the commissioners decided to buy it. Commissioner Dan Vogler also was a member of the board that voted to buy it, after he had voted in the minority to proceed with remodeling the court’s existing location in the Allshouse Plaza.

Since the purchase in January 2018, the county has sunk more than $410,500 into the house, including more than $100,000 in architect and engineering fees, and it remains empty. The commissioners advertised for bids to sell it earlier this year, but received no offers.

Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said Tuesday that a potential buyer came forth with an offer earlier this month.

Boyd said there also will be other end-of-the-year items on Thursday’s agenda, but the prospective house sale is the main reason for the special meeting.

