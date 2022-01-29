Lawrence County Action will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the New Castle Public Library.
The meeting will last about an hour followed by time for discussion and committee work. Rick Telesz and Dan Pastore, candidates for U.S. House of Representatives from District 16, will speak to the group about their vision for their campaigns and the office.
The meeting will also be on Google Meet. The link will be published on Lawrence County Action’s Facebook page.
