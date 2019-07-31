WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say people have been injured in a house explosion in western Pennsylvania.
Emergency dispatchers said a gas leak is the suspected cause of the blast Wednesday afternoon in North Franklin Township.
There was no immediate word on the number or extent of the injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.