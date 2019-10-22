HARRISBURG — Lawmakers were joined by more than a dozen firefighters and other first responders outside the state Capitol on Monday to tout 23 bills the state House is poised to pass in the coming days to help volunteer fire departments recruit and retain members.
The bills are designed to finally slow four-decades of declining volunteer numbers, lawmakers said.
“We are acting now to avert a crisis in the delivery of volunteer fire and EMS services in Pennsylvania,” said state Rep. Stephen Barrar, R-Delaware County. “This legislation would address the well-being of our emergency personnel and provide incentives to help recruit and retain volunteer and career first responders.”
Barrar is the Republican chairman of the House veterans affairs and emergency preparedness committee.
The measures tackle the problem on a number of fronts and largely follow the recommendations proposed by a commission formed in 2017 to study the challenges contributing to the drop in the number of volunteers serving in fire companies.
Of Pennsylvania’s 2,462 fire companies, more than 90 percent are staffed by volunteers. In the 1970s, there were about 300,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania, but today, there are fewer than 38,000. Barrar warned that if this trend continues, emergency calls could go unanswered.
Among the measures are a proposal to offer tuition assistance to help volunteer firefighters afford college or other post-secondary education, as well as legislation to offer volunteer firefighters loan forgiveness on college debt.
The tuition assistance would be modeled after similar legislation signed into law earlier this year that offers grants to those who serve in the Pennsylvania National Guard, said state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence County, the Democratic chairman of the veterans affairs and emergency preparedness committee. Under Act 32, signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in July, provides college grants equal to no more than the cost of tuition at the state’s System of Higher Education for those serving in the National Guard.
Sainato is the prime sponsor of the loan forgiveness legislation. Under that plan, volunteer firefighters would be eligible to get up to $16,000 in loan forgiveness after four years of service as first responders.
Sainato said the proposals are critical to encourage people to volunteer or continue volunteering in the state’s fire companies.
“Nothing is free,” he said. “These people earn it.”
The tuition assistance and loan forgiveness measures are both teed up for final House votes as soon as Wednesday.
Barrar said the commission that came up with the recommendations was championed by former state Sen. Randy Vulakovich, R-Allegheny County, and he “absolutely” expects the Senate to take up the measures after they pass out of the House.
“Many of these bills are just common-sense,” he said.
Barrar authored legislation that would allow emergency responders, including police officers and firefighters, to get workers compensation coverage for post-traumatic stress caused by the trauma of their service.
Connecticut, the site of the Sandy Hook School shooting in 2012, in July passed legislation allowing first responders to get workers compensation coverage for PTSD. Florida, the site of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, passed a similar law last year.
The post-traumatic stress legislation was approved unanimously by the House veterans affairs and emergency preparedness committee in September.
