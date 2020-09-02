HARRISBURG — The state House on Tuesday unveiled proposed changes intended to help the state handle an expected deluge of mail-in ballots in the November presidential election.
The measure fails to include a key reform sought by Gov. Tom Wolf that would require counties to accept ballots that arrive in the mail after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
It would also bar counties from setting up drop boxes for voters to deposit their mail-in ballots in.
The changes were included in an amendment to an election reform bill and passed on a largely party-line vote of 108-94. A final vote could happen as soon as Wednesday.
Both issues have emerged as focal points of controversy, exacerbated by warnings from the U.S. Postal Service that Pennsylvania’s deadline for applying for a mail-in ballot makes it likely that people who apply at the last minute won’t see their mailed ballots arrive on time.
Democrats blasted the proposal as a partisan effort by Republicans to make it more difficult for voters to use mail-in voting.
“This amendment is completely unacceptable,” said state Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Philadelphia, calling it “a de facto prohibition on drop boxes.”
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said the House should be working to make it easier to vote, not getting rid of an option like drop boxes.
“Taking away drop boxes means less people, not more, vote,” Kenyatta said. “Let’s have an amendment that makes it easier for everyone to vote, that’s the American thing to do.”
Prior to the vote, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said the legislation gives voters options but he doesn’t think most Pennsylvanians want drop boxes used for collecting ballots.
“I don’t think the average voter wants drop boxes willy-nilly across the commonwealth,” he said.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, said that the legislation would address the concern about overwhelming the postal service with last-minute mailed ballots.
Pennsylvania allows voters to apply for mailed ballots up to one week before the election.
Under the proposal, the deadline for applying for a mail-in ballot would be moved back to 15 days before the election.
“That’s going to give USPS and county election officials time,” Everett said.
Only a handful of counties offered drop boxes in the June primary. Everett said Republicans don’t believe the state Election Code allows drop boxes.
“We’re not taking away something,” Everett said.
Boyle said that if drop boxes weren’t legal, the legislature wouldn’t have to add language banning them, as the House Republicans propose to do.
Everett said that rather than allow drop boxes, the legislation would allow voters to hand-deliver their ballot instead of mailing it — to their polling place, to the county board of elections and to the county courthouse.
“We’re allowing other ways to vote,” he said.
The measure also would allow counties to begin preparing mail-in ballots up to three-days before the election. The Department of State and county officials had asked that pre-counting preparations be allowed to start sooner.
The amendment would require that the pre-counting activities are videotaped, Everett said.
The changes in the House legislation are similar to a proposal introduced in the state Senate by Republican leaders in that chamber last week. The Senate is in session next week.
