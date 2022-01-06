Bystanders said they could see smoke billowing from Interstate 376 Thursday afternoon when fire broke out inside a home on Sheep Hill.
The blaze displaced two women, two teens and two boys who lived in the two-story white-frame house at 25 W. Chartes St., according to New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe. Kobbe said they all were at home when the fire started but escaped safely without injury.
The New Castle Fire Department was called around 2:30 p.m. for a general alarm fire, according to reports. The fire trucks and other emergency vehicles and hoses clogged the road as children were getting off the school buses on South Jefferson Street.
A next-door neighbor who helped to console one of the women said she was at work when the fire started and she received a call that the police were at her house. She arrived home to find smoke rolling out of the windows of both stories of the house next door.
Amanda McLaren, the mother of the children, told fire officials that she was trying to sleep on the living room couch when one of the boys alerted the 18-year-old girl that the smoke alarms were sounding and something was on fire. She then saw the smoke and flames and got everyone out of the house, Kobbe said.
When the firefighters arrived, they found the entire second floor fully involved and the fire had spread to the first floor, he said. He said he is certain that the blaze started in a bedroom on the second floor.
"The wall coverings upstairs were panel and they burned fast and rolled down and set fire to everything," he said. "Our guys got inside, knocked down first floor, then the second floor and fire had gotten into the roof," he said.
Kobbe said four cats were unaccounted for.
"We weren't able to find them yet, and we're not sure if they got out or not," he said.
"The house is going to be a total loss," Kobbe said. There was extensive fire damage upstairs and damage in the stairwell and living room. The rest of the house had heavy smoke and water damage.
Because the house is uninhabitable, the American Red Cross was called and was arranging to provide lodging for the family in a motel, Kobbe said.
He said the residents were renters in the house and that the landlord said the house was insured.
As for the cause, Kobbe said he believes it was accidental.
"We're not sure what caused it, but we know it wasn't electrical," he said. A city police fire investigator was called to further probe a possible cause.
