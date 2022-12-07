Mohawk's assistant to the superintendent will be taking over as junior-senior high school principal in January.
Dr. Lorree Houk will assume the role on Jan. 19 following the retirement of Principal Brad Meehan on Jan. 18.
Houk throughout her career at Mohawk has been a reading specialist, an assistant elementary principal and principal of academic affairs. For the last 11 years, she's been the assistant to the superintendent.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said there has been no end date decided for her appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.