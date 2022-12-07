Dr. Lorree Houk

Dr. Lorree Houk, Mohawk assistant to the superintendent, will become the next principal of Mohawk Junior-Senior High School in January following the retirement of Brad Meehan. 

 CONTRIBUTED

Mohawk's assistant to the superintendent will be taking over as junior-senior high school principal in January.

Dr. Lorree Houk will assume the role on Jan. 19 following the retirement of Principal Brad Meehan on Jan. 18.

Houk throughout her career at Mohawk has been a reading specialist, an assistant elementary principal and principal of academic affairs. For the last 11 years, she's been the assistant to the superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said there has been no end date decided for her appointment.

nvercilla@ncnewsonline.com 

