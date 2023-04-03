Hotels in Lawrence County were busy this weekend after Saturday’s storms and high winds.
Hotel representatives confirmed they received an influx of people coming in who lost power from their homes.
“We actually did get a lot,” said Harsh Patel, general manager for the Hampton Inn in Union Township. “We were close to selling out.”
Patel said the hotel had been getting people in and out since last Monday following the previous weekend’s storms and power outages.
Over the last week, the hotel had been filling up eight to 15 rooms a night related to power outages.
He said the same thing occurred next door at the Holiday Inn Express.
At the Quality Inn in Shenango Township, the hotel was busy all weekend from people coming in and out and giving no indication of when they would be leaving.
