Revenues that Lawrence County is collecting from a hotel tax is a good indicator that more people are coming into town to spend the night.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved adding $70,000 to the county budget that the county has collected in hotel tax revenues within the past couple of months.
The county collected a total of $208,472.64 from the tax in 2020, and to date this year, it has surpassed that amount as of last month with a total $232,409, according to acting Controller David Prestopine. Even more is anticipated in the coming 11/2 months.
Janet Falotico, director of Visit Lawrence County, the county’s tourist promotion agency, attributes most of the increase in hotel activity to marketing of the county’s assets.
“We’re making a good regional effort in other states,” she said.
Red Hat, a marketing communications company, informed the agency that based on its analytics, the county has seen a 26 percent increase in total hotel tax revenues in a three-month period, because of its marketing campaign, Falotico said.
The agency’s outdoor adventure promotion — of places to visit and things to see and do outdoors — has been its focus since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, she said. “People are really interested, and I’ve been told by visitors that they feel safe here. It’s not overcrowded and they can come here and be socially distanced and safe. There’s a safety factor in being a smaller county.
“People want to get outside. They’re ready,” she continued, adding that she expects a lot of people will attend the Hometown Holidays festivities in downtown New Castle.
Most of the county’s hotel tax revenues come from hotels and bed and breakfast inns, she said. The Hampton Inn and the Holiday Inn Express, both in Union Township, are the biggest generators of the tax, followed by the Super 8 and Quality Inn.
“We even get some Airbnbs,” she said.
The county as keeper of the funds retains four percent of the amount collected for administration of the funds, and Visit Lawrence County gets the rest.
The revenues come from a five-percent tax imposed by county ordinance on room rentals in a bed-and-breakfast inns, cabins, hotels, motels, inns, guesthouses, rooming houses or homesteads. The funds are collected by the Lawrence County treasurer’s office monthly from those locations and go into a line item in the county budget for Visit Lawrence County, according to Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
The ordinance also mandates a 1.5 percent per-month penalty on the operator of any establishment that fails to collect and remit the tax.
The funds from the tax are used for promoting the county and its events as a travel destination.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd commented Tuesday that while figuring the county budget for this year, he anticipated that COVID-19 would have hit harder on the county’s tourism and would have deflated projected revenues.
For that reason, he set that budget line at $200,000, but to his surprise, the incoming funds from the tax have exceeded that.
The additional $70,000 “reflects that more tourism dollars coming into the county,” he said. “This is a sign that our tourism economy is rebounding at a higher rate than anticipated.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel sits on the county tourism board.
“This is certainly a positive indicator that is a reflection of the county’s economy,” Vogler agreed. “It’s bouncing back. People are coming here and staying in our hotels more frequently, and I think that’s a positive sign.”
