From staff reports
Lawrence County reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 216.
There were also eight more probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,755 cases (5,555 confirmed, 2,197 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,627 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 294 from Monday.
There have been 33,084 full vaccination doses administered.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,629,038, which is 61.9 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,828,619 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are six COVID-19 patients, up from two on Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 525 new cases and eight new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,217,857 and 27,813.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9 to July 15 increased to 1.7 percent from 1.2 percent.
