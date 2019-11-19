By MICHAEL ROKNICK
THE (SHARON) HERALD
SHARON – Sharon Regional Medical Center's president and chief executive officer Joe Hugar is no longer with the hospital.
No explanation was given for Hugar's departure in a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon by the healthcare provider.
The hospital's spokeswoman didn't immediately return a message Tuesday afternoon.
A voicemail message left at Steward Health Care System also wasn't immediately returned. Steward owns Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Hugar, a Franklin native, was appointed to his position in September 2017.
Ronald Bierman, the current president of Trumbull Regional Medical Center based in Warren, Ohio, has been appointed Sharon Regional Medical Center's interim president, according to the news release. Bierman was named to the Trumbull Regional post in 2017.
Steward also owns Trumbull Regional Medical Center as well as more than 30 other hospitals in nine states across the country, according to the company's website.
Sharon Regional includes a 220-bed, acute-care hospital in Sharon and 20 satellite centers throughout the regional, according to its website.
With about 1,400 employees, the healthcare provider is one of Mercer County’s largest employers. Under Hugar's tenure and Steward's ownership, the healthcare provider added more than 200 jobs to its employment rolls.
