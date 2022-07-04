Two Warren, Ohio, residents are facing charges for reportedly stealing the catalytic converter from a woman’s car parked in a hospital parking lot.
UPMC Jameson Hospital police charged Leslie James Tate Jr., 35, and 29-year-old Shayla Patrice Demar in connection with the reported theft.
A hospital employee reported to the police around 6 a.m. March 13 her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the hospital lot.
A hospital officer reviewed surveillance footage of the incident that showed a man going around her car, then carrying a catalytic converter to another vehicle parked next to it. Hospital police received correspondence from Hermitage police in Mercer County regarding an unrelated incident involving Demar and Tate, and police identified the two from photographs they obtained.
Following a three month investigation, both Tate and Demar were charged June 21 with theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit theft. They were sent summonses to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
