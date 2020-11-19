By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
For 72 years, people would go to Jameson Hospital just to have lunch in the hostess shop and order its egg salad sandwiches, milkshakes, soups or the daily special.
The store was a treasure trove for gifts at holidays and other times, with its array of unique jewelry, accessories and chic clothing. Visitors of patients would stop in there to buy them small gifts, slippers, magazines, flowers or candy.
All of that is a memory now since Wednesday's announcement the shop, which closed in mid-March because of the pandemic, will remain closed permanently.
The volunteer-run store, located inside the main lobby of UPMC Jameson Hospital, was an entity separate from hospital operations. It had been started by the Jameson Junior Guild volunteers in 1948, and it moved to the space that it had occupied in the lobby in 1953.
The permanent closure announcement was not the decision of the guild, explained guild president Judy Martello. There was a meeting recently when UPMC officials informed guild members the hospital will be taking over that space for other uses, she said.
"It's a decision made mostly by UPMC," Martello said.
UPMC Jameson spokeswoman Lisa Lombardo said the decision "was not taken lightly."
"Over the years, our incredible hospital auxiliary, the Jameson Junior Guild, has run the (shop) and dedicated countless volunteer hours to add value to our hospital," she said.
The all-volunteer guild used funds from sales to purchase items that have improved the quality of the hospital and added to patient satisfaction, Lombardo said in an email Thursday. She attributed the decision for permanent closure to a declining membership over the past several years, and limited volunteers on-site amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the guild's fundraising capabilities have diminished, making it impossible to keep the hostess shop running, Lombardo said.
"Everyone at UPMC Jameson is appreciative of the work and devotion of the guild," she said. "We continue to support our auxiliary in its future efforts to fundraise in different and creative ways and we are exploring options to offer some of the hostess shop favorites in other areas of the hospital."
UPMC Jameson president Robert Jackson and other UPMC officials met with the guild members, "and it was more of an announcement than a discussion," Martello said. "We've had a couple other meetings with UPMC about how to get rid of our inventory."
Lombardo said the hospital and the guild are looking at inventive ways to have a sale of some type to sell the remaining merchandise from the shop, "and the employees and the public will be part of that."
"It's a sad day," Martello said. "It's their hospital and their decision, and we have to make the best of it. They're just doing away with what the guild was known for."
The guild initially opened the hostess shop to raise money for the hospital, and it donates all the money it makes to the hospital, Martello explained. The shop had a couple of paid workers, but guild volunteers ran the shop Mondays through Fridays, did the purchasing and kept it stocked.
"Things have changed," Martello said. "The guild is not going away. It will remain part of UPMC Jameson in a different manner."
She said it still plans to sponsor lobby sales and raise funds for the hospital, but "it just won't be through the hostess shop."
Once the pandemic is under control and volunteers and visitors are allowed back in the hospital, the guild will be involved in fundraising again, she said. When the popular snack bar was open, the shop "was packed all time," Martello reflected, and all of the food was made there.
And while sales at the shop had declined, "we were still making money," she said.
The Jameson Junior Guild currently has 75 members, and all but two are older than 65. For now, the only volunteers allowed in the hospital are those younger ones, and visitors are restricted to one specific person per patient.
One of the guild's highlights of the year since 1965 was its annual pre-holiday bazaar, traditionally held the first Thursday in November. The bazaar, too, was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
Wendy Wojcik, past president of the guild, recalls one of her favorite memories of the hostess shop as decorating it for the annual bazaar.
"We would start early the Sunday morning before, and by the end of the day, we would have turned the shop into a Christmas wonderland," she said.
"While working together over the years with my fellow guild members, we created memories that we will always cherish, and bonded friendships that will continue," Wojcik said. "It really was a labor of love for the community, the hospital and for each other."
Thelma Turner, a guild volunteer for 28 years, was one of the buyers for the shop.
"I loved the shop and will miss it and all our wonderful, faithful customers," Turner said. "Thanks to all of you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.