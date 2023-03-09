The driver of an Amish buggy suffered minor injuries when it was struck from behind Thursday morning in Wilmington Townshp.
State police said Garth Bunnell, 18, of New Wilmington was cited for windshield obstruction after he was driving and hit the back of the buggy around 7 a.m. on Cowden Road.
Bunnell was not hurt, but the horse had to be put down and the buggy was severely damaged. The unidentified driver of the buggy was thrown, police said.
