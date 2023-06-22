An Amish horse was killed and its buggy driver escaped injury Sunday in a collision in Wilmington Township.
According to state police, Jake R. Shetler, 32, was driving the horse and buggy that pulled from a driveway out onto Wilson Mill Road into the path of a Toyota Camry driven by Marissa D. Claypoole, 22, of Butler, around 1:30 p.m. Police said Shetler did not check to see if traffic was coming when he pulled out.
Claypoole's car struck the horse, which died upon impact. Neither Claypoole nor her two children passengers, ages 5 and 7, were injured.
The New Wilmington Borough police department assisted at the scene.
