The Club Hope Foundation has rescheduled its fourth annual HOPE Run Derby for 11 a.m. Sunday at Bradshaw Park at 155 Little League Drive in North Sewickley Township.
Initially scheduled for last Sunday, the event was postponed due to expected inclement weather.
So far, 135 have signed up for the fundraiser, said Cara Atkinson, founder, president and chief executive officer for the Ellwood City-based foundation. Participants who raise any donations are allotted 10 swings in hopes of hitting a home run; $100 gets them 11 swings, $200 gets them 12 and so forth.
Participants can bring their own bat and pitcher, or they will be provided. Participants can choose to hit either baseballs or softballs. Younger batters will be moved closer to the fence.
A cancer survivor, Atkinson started the foundation to give back to cancer patients and their families. It has since expanded outside of Lawrence County.
The non-profit provides encouragement, services and hope to those affected by cancer. Throughout the year, the foundation provides items such as flowers, restaurant and grocery gift cards, gas cards, edible arrangements and other items to assist cancer patients.
The foundation raised $16,000 during last year’s HOPE Run Derby, Atkinson said. The event coincides with September’s Child Cancer Awareness Month.
This year’s derby will feature more than 20 vendors who are children selling keychains, jewelry, tie-dye and more.
“They can choose if the want to make a donation,” Atkinson said. “We want kids to get involved. Cancer is the leading cause of death in children.”
To register for the derby, go the Club Hope Foundation Facebook page or call (724) 657-7672.
