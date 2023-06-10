During Angelo Medure’s funeral, his wife learned a little more about the 93-year-old’s military service.
Thanks to the New Castle Area Honor Guard, Barbara Medure discovered that Angelo served on the USS Providence and received a World War II Victory Medal.
“(He only said) he was assigned to a ship,” said Barbara, whose husband, a retired New Castle businessman, died on March 15.
Founded in 1990, the local honor guard does an average of 120 military funerals a year, said Commander Stan Krajewski.
The volunteer organization’s 15-minute presentations include details about the deceased’s military service, reading of a soldier’s prayer, a few words from a chaplain, presentation of a carnation and American flag to the family, the playing of “Taps” and a rifle salute.
“I think it’s a tremendous service that they offer,” said Vince Fuleno, funeral director for Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home in New Castle.
“Other funeral directors may have the American Legion or VFW or have to get someone from the military. We are blessed to have someone right in town.”
Barbara will forever remember the presentation of the flag during Angelo’s service.
“It was very special to me,” the 74-year-old said.
A Vietnam Era veteran from Neshannock who served in the Army from 1970 to 1976, Krajewski, 75, said the honor guard has 35 active members and is in need of younger participants. Members like Glen Moyer of Neshannock and Eugene Retort from Bessemer are 90.
An average of 17 participate in local funerals. In 2022, the honor guard did 101 military funeral services.
The honor guard has had 118 members since its inception; 50 are deceased, said Ralph Minton, an Air Force veteran from the Vietnam and Persian Gulf War eras, three-time commander for the honor guard and 77-year-old Neshannock resident.
World War II veteran Dan Carney is the only surviving founding member. Others were the late Anthony Elisco, Carl Forkey, Thomas Lane, Gerald Lombardo, Harry Fisher, Ralph Esposito and Daniel Micaletti.
Funeral directors reach out to the honor guard when a family requests a military funeral service. The families must provide military discharge papers.
The paperwork helps the honor guard with information about the veteran’s high school, enlistment date, places served and presentation of citations, ribbons and medals. The honor guard shares the details during the service and presents a writeup to the family.
“It’s a brief summary about their military time,” said Jay Roach, a 74-year-old resident of North Beaver Township and Vietnam Era soldier who retired as a Naval chief petty officer in 1995.
Lou Emery, 78, of North Beaver Township and a Vietnam Era Air Force veteran takes pride in participating in the honor guard.
“I think the greatest reward is when you’re in a mall or Walmart and someone walks up to you and says ‘you did my Dad’s service. Thank you.’”
“That’s my reward, said Emery, patting his heart.
The service is free. However, the honor guard accepts donations to pay for things like the military uniforms worn at events. Each runs about $400.
“We’ve never had a family that used the honor guard who regretted it,” Fuleno said. “It’s just something that sticks with them. They are just so appreciative.”
The honor guard also participates in parades and veteran programs. Members meet monthly and have a spring dinner, summer picnic and holiday party.
Emery said they are trying to get younger people involved.
“We just hope they will stand up and continue to honor deceased who were honorably discharged and had a willingness to serve,” he said.
Honor guard member Max Roseck, 86, noted a soldier’s military experience isn’t found in history books.
“It comes from the mouth of someone’s experience and their heart,” said Roseck, a retired state police supervisor from Hillsville, who served in the Army from 1960 to 1962.
To join, leave a message with American Legion Post 343 at (724) 658-3990.
