Sweet success is the result of an across campus collaboration of the Westminster Bee Company.
The student-led business is now selling honey — produced at Westminster College’s bee apiary — in the Campus Store and the response has been positive.
The company was developed last spring by nine students in Dr. Helen Boylan’s environmental entrepreneurship course who were charged with creating a sustainable, student-led endeavor with products from the apiary.
One of them, Izayah Bojanac, said someone convinced him to take the course “but it was the taste of honey that got me” as he sampled the apiary’s product during the annual Fourth of July celebration at Westminster. “I thought it was delicious.”
His favorite part of the whole experience was when sales were actually launched.
The business had to be constructed from the ground up and there were such essentials as discovering how the honey would look on store shelves, designing an attractive label and determining pricing, he explained.
“We staked out Apple Castle looking at brands,” said Bojanac, a senior biochemistry major from the Harrisburg area, adding many workshops were conducted along with extensive marketing research.
“The concept of entrepreneurship is expanding across college campuses,” said Boylan, who is professor of chemistry and director of the Center for the Environment. “We have a unique slant as far as the environmental perspective.”
Boylan added that every new semester that the course is offered, additional facets of the business will be explored.
“We could produce candles or lip balm, or have a new marketing tool with videos that show cooking with honey,” she explained.
Students in her class are responsible for marketing, label design and pricing along with bottling and labeling the honey.
Grace Matson created, with another student and assistance from graphics design instructor Kandice Hartner, the label that she described as not super flashy but appealing.
Matson, a junior graphic design major from Clarion, said, “We started out with a couple of designs and narrowed it down, and learned such things as getting the fonts right and knowing the rules of what goes on food labels.”
“There’s room for growth,” Bojanac pointed out. “The look could change. It’s important to continually revise.”
The hand-bottled all natural raw honey is available for $20 (15 ounces), $14 (10 ounces) and $8 (5.5 ounces), and area residents and students can purchase it at Westminster’s Campus Store.
All proceeds from the honey sales support environmental education and maintenance of the college’s apiary, which was founded in 2019 by Dr. Patrick Krantz, associate professor of environmental science.
It houses nearly 30 hives and almost two million honey bees leading to a surplus of honey and widespread opportunities for students of various disciplines to be involved in the Westminster Bee Company honey business.
Krantz teaches apiary management — the science of beekeeping — during spring and fall terms and students in those classes help manage the hives and extract the honey.
“I’m actually the beekeeper,” Krantz said, noting that with his background in wildlife and ecology.
“I’ve always had an interest. As a field biologist, I hear about the loss of honeybees and not everyone is in a position to do something about it but my job allowed me to pursue this.”
Krantz noted that, “There’s no substitute for popping the top of the hives and seeing the bees come out.”
He also co-teaches a cluster course called BuzzFeed with Bradley Weaver, broadcast and sport communication lecturer, whereby students post content about Westminster’s honeybees and beekeeping on social media.
“We have to go where the students are and they’re on their phones,” Krantz said. “The content is what’s doing it.
“It’s the bees.”
This year was a good harvest of honey, he explained.
Sales of Westminster Bee Company honey first took place during Homecoming followed by an admission open house.
There will be pop-up honey sales by WCB students at the McKelvey Campus Center, an alternative gift market Nov. 16 and a student symposium on the environment Dec. 1.
There are a lot of opportunities in operating the company, which is student driven from across campus, Krantz said.
“There is a learning curve to this and there’s room for everyone,” he noted. “I’ve never written a business plan or done press releases but I have kids who can do that.”
“Businesses here have been incredibly supportive of the college,” Bojanac said, adding that it’s hoped that the honey ultimately can be sold in New Wilmington area businesses such as Silk Road, Pulse coffee shop and a new bookstore.
Boylan said students can participate in the Westminster Bee Company as long as they like.
“We try some things and figure it out as we go. You have to be willing to fail but learn from it.”
Participation in the entrepreneurship side of the business is open to all majors across the campus and every grade level, she noted.
“This is just the start and it’s exciting,” Boylan said.
“It’s fun to see this come to fruition.”
Everyone is coming together toward a common goal, Matson acknowledged, adding the feedback from the campus has been very reassuring.
“People knew the apiary existed but they didn’t know what was going to be done with it.”
For Matson, it’s just a simple observation — “The honey speaks for itself.”
