Pennsylvania State Police identified the woman fatally beaten Thursday in New Wilmington as Chyna Carrillo.

Police said Carrillo, who was also known by a last name of Cardena, was 24 and from Springdale, Arkansas. Her death has gained nationwide media attention — a story from the Human Rights Campaign said her death is at least the seventh violent death of a transgender person this year while noting those deaths are often underreported or misreported.

Carrillo, a nursing home worker, was taken to the trauma center of St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio, Thursday after police said they saw a man — identified late Friday as Juan Carter Hernandez, 33, of Campbell, Ohio — assaulting her with a blunt instrument outside a house at 524 S. New Castle St. in New Wilmington. The man ignored verbal commands from a New Wilmington police officer. The officer drew his service weapon and fatally shot the man.

The name of the officer is also being withheld, pending a further investigation.

Police have not released a motive for the attack.