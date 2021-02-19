A woman stabbed during a domestic incident in New Wilmington has died from her injuries, and…
Pennsylvania State Police identified the woman fatally beaten Thursday in New Wilmington as Chyna Carrillo.
Police said Carrillo, who was also known by a last name of Cardena, was 24 and from Springdale, Arkansas. Her death has gained nationwide media attention — a story from the Human Rights Campaign said her death is at least the seventh violent death of a transgender person this year while noting those deaths are often underreported or misreported.
Carrillo, a nursing home worker, was taken to the trauma center of St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio, Thursday after police said they saw a man — identified late Friday as Juan Carter Hernandez, 33, of Campbell, Ohio — assaulting her with a blunt instrument outside a house at 524 S. New Castle St. in New Wilmington. The man ignored verbal commands from a New Wilmington police officer. The officer drew his service weapon and fatally shot the man.
The name of the officer is also being withheld, pending a further investigation.
Police have not released a motive for the attack.
