HARRISON CITY (AP) — A homicide trial has been ordered for a western Pennsylvania man accused of ambushing another man last month and gunning him down, then killing the victim’s girlfriend as she tried to flee.
A Westmoreland County judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors had enough evidence for 53-year-old Victor Steban to stand trial on two counts of criminal homicide as well as burglary, robbery and firearms offenses.
Authorities said 41-year-old Jacob Erdeljac and 27-year-old Mara Casale were shot to death May 16 in the driveway of the male victim’s home after returning home from a motorcycle ride.
Detective Randall Gardner testified that Steban, arrested two days later, gave police a detailed account of his actions. He said the suspect stood over the male victim, the intended target, and said “I told you this would happen. I told you not to run your mouth.”
Authorities said they are also investigating Steban's possible connection to shots fired at several homes, a fire at his own home and a car explosion.
WPXI-TV reports that Steban said nothing on his way out of the hearing. He is expected to be back in court for pending cases out of North Huntingdon Township and in state police territory.
