An Ellwood City man arrested in the Jan. 30 shooting and killing of a woman and seriously injuring her daughter has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Police officers from multiple jurisdictions were honored Monday by Ellwood City Borough officials for their valor that night in arresting Keegan Tyler Willis-King, 23, who reportedly shot and killed 42-year-old Krista Knechtel in her Ellwood City apartment, and reportedly shot her daughter, 24-year-old Cassidy Smith, in the head.
Lawrence County public defender Larry Keith on Tuesday filed the waiver papers Willis-King, formerly of New Mexico, before Senior District Judge David B. Rishel in Central Court. His charges will proceed to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Willis-King is in the Lawrence County jail without bond, charged with homicide and criminal attempt at homicide since his Jan. 30 arrest in the shootings.
He is accused of shooting Knechtel multiple times in the head, then turning the gun on Smith and shooting her as she was calling the police. Smith suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the gunfire left a bullet hole in the phone she was using, according to Sgt. Michael McBride, Ellwood City’s officer- in-charge.
The shootings reportedly occurred in a building at 216 First St. Knechtel’s other daughter, 22, an eyewitness, reportedly escaped unscathed and hid in a bedroom and called the police.
Smith initially was hospitalized and unconscious in critical condition in the trauma unit of St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital. McBride said Tuesday she has since been transferred to another medical facility, where she remains incapacitated and in critical care.
An autopsy showed Knechtel was shot five times — three times in the head and once in the neck and shoulder, and she suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Willis-King reportedly also pistol-whipped her, according to a criminal complaint. Police said the gunfire was at close range.
Police said Smith was Willis-King’s girlfriend and reportedly moved in and was living with them when the shootings occurred.
McBride and Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court, at Monday’s borough council meeting, recognized all of the officers involved in the incident, noting they all responded without hesitation in encountering an active shooter and were able to take him into custody without further tragedy to civilians.
They include Ellwood City officers Joshua Sipe, Matthew Morabito, William Daufen and Matthew Kennedy; state troopers Matthew Wier, Nathan Burkhart, Tim Jasper and Cpl. Andrew Stambul; Shenango Township officers Daniel Tressler and Cpl. David Lough; Franklin Township officer Matthew Straub, North Sewickley Township officer Brian Watkins and Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative Unit detective Joseph Mangino.
The commendation states: “Your meritorious actions of bravery, selfless service and care for the peace of our community is to be recognized. This active shooter incident involving a criminal homicide could have had many other outcomes involving more tragedy. You resolved this incident in a very effective manner, taking the shooter into custody. Your service reflected well upon your families, your individual departments, the Borough of Ellwood City and the state of Pennsylvania. I commend you for your actions.”
The police work involved them arriving at the building to hear four or five gunshots, according to a criminal complaint. The Ellwood City police, assisted by state police and officers from the other departments, surrounded the residence and summoned the critical incidence response team. They commanded over a loudspeaker for Willis-King to surrender himself, but at first, he did not emerge from the house.
Willis-King later could be seen standing in a front doorway with one hand in the air and his left hand behind his back holding a pistol, the report said. He was ordered out of the house again by loudspeaker and police took him into custody, the report said, and he was shirtless, and had blood splattered on his hands, forehead and sweatpants.
Several officers entered the building and recovered the bloody gun and a phone that was next to it, the complaint states. They went upstairs and found Smith on the floor bleeding with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and she appeared to be breathing, the report said. Knechtel was seated on the couch, deceased, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the police reported.
Deputy Coroner Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo had described the conditions at the time as “a graphic scene. There was so much confusion.”
Police initially had the Ewing Park Bridge closed while they were looking for Willis-King.
Once in custody at the police station, he reportedly admitted to killing Knechtel and shooting Smith, the complaint said. He then ripped up his Miranda rights paper and said he wanted to recant his statement, the police reported. He threw the paper at an officer, then grabbed a chair, lifted it above his head and tried to swing it at two officers, they said.
The police struggled with him, and a Shenango officer fired a Taser at him to subdue him, according to the complaint.
Willis-King is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
